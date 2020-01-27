JSU men: Henry wins second straight OVC honor

The Ohio Valley Conference has honored Jacksonville State's Kayne Henry as the league's newcomer of the week.
The 6-foot-7 junior college transfer also earned the honor last week. On Saturday in 72-51 win over Morehead State, Henry had 23 points and 16 rebounds. He also made two steals and two blocks.
In a loss Thursday to Eastern Kentucky, he had seven points and eight rebounds.
Henry shared this week's newcomer honor with Eastern Illinois' George Dixon.
In the last four games, Henry has compiled 68 points and 52 rebounds.