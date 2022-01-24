JSU men: Henry helps Gamecocks take sole possession of first place in ASUN West Division

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State seized sole possession of first place in the ASUN West Division with a 65-60 win over Bellarmine Monday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum, and Kayne Henry was a big reason why.
The senior from London, England, scored a career-high 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots in JSU’s eighth straight victory.
The Gamecocks improved to 13-6 overall and 6-0 in ASUN play, while Bellarmine fell to 11-9 and 5-1 in league play.
Henry knew it was going to be a good night during shootaround.
“I was ready to go from the get go,” he said. “From the jump, as soon as the game started, I was out of the blocks.”
Henry did the majority of his damage early, scoring 15 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.
His 3-pointer with 6:30 to play in the second half gave JSU a 48-46 lead and started a 9-0 run that proved to be the difference.
“That’s what he’s capable of,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “He was going and getting rebounds. He was playing with a lot of energy. He just changes our team when he’s like that.”
Henry finished the game 8 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.
What to know
—The Gamecocks struggled at the charity stripe, making just 3 of their first 12 attempts. But they made them when it counted, going 9 of 10 in the final two minutes.
—Brandon Huffman was the only other Gamecock in double figures. He finished with 12 points.
—Jalen Finch led the Gamecocks with nine rebounds and four assists and finished with eight points.
—Darian Adams scored the Gamecocks’ final points of the night with a slam dunk that received a roar from those in attendance. Adams finished with seven points and six rebounds.
—Demaree King finished with six points and three assists, and Jalen Gibbs had five points and seven rebounds.
—CJ Fleming made six 3-pointers and led Bellarmine with 20 points. The Gamecocks held Dylan Penn, the ASUN’s third leading scorer, to just 11 points.
Who said
—Harper on the win: “That’s a really good basketball team we just beat. You need to win your home games. We were able to do that.”
—Henry on the win: “Coach Harp really wanted this win. We just stuck together as a team, grinded it out. It was a struggle throughout the game, but we got the job done.”
—Henry on the Gamecocks’ free throw shooting: “Definitely did struggle throughout the game, but towards the end, when it mattered most, during crunch time, we started knocking down our free throws, and that’s what’s important.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks will hit the road later this week with games against Kennesaw State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Liberty on Saturday at 6 p.m.