JSU men: Henry breaks out with another big game for Gamecocks

Jacksonville State ended its three-game losing streak with a 64-56 men's basketball win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.
JSU (8-11, 3-3 OVC) led by as much as 16 in the second half over SIUE (4-15, 1-5).
Kayne Henry turned in his second straight big game, producing 22 points and 14 rebounds. Two days earlier in a loss at Eastern Illinois, he had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Those are his two highest rebound figures of the year and two of his three highest scoring totals.
A 6-foot-7 junior from Northwest Florida State, he sank 9 of 15 from the field and all four of his free throws. He played 38 minutes. He is averaging 9.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds a game.
Four to know
—Derek St. Hilaire played 24 minutes off the bench and had 11 points. He sank three 3-pointers and passed out four assists.
—Derrick Cook had six points, six rebounds and four assists. For good measure, he made a pair of steals.
—Maros Zeliznak had six points and five rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.
—JSU now sits in sixth place in the OVC with four straight home games coming up, including Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Morehead State on Saturday at 4 p.m., Tennessee State on Jan. 30 and Belmont on Feb. 1.