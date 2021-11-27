JSU men: Gibbs produces school Division I record of 40 points

Jalen Gibbs scored a record 40 points as the Jacksonville State men's basketball team beat Elon 93-91 on the road Saturday afternoon.
A senior transfer from Mount St. Mary's, Gibbs set a program record for most points since the school moved up to NCAA Division I in 1995. Trenton Marshall held the former record with 37 against Southeast Missouri in 2010.
Melvin Allen had 42 points against West Georgia in 1984 when JSU played in Division II.
Gibbs hit 10 from 3-point range on 12 attempts. The 10 treys are a school record, too. He made 1 of 5 from 2-point territory and 4 of 5 free throws.
For good measure, he had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Four to know
—JSU shot 61 percent from the field and made 17 of 24 from behind the 3-point arc.
—Darian Adams had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
—Brandon Huffman produced 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Kayne Henry added eight points and six rebounds.
—JSU (3-3) will play again Dec. 4 at home against South Alabama.