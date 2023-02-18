JSU men: Gamecocks won't make ASUN tournament after loss to Liberty

JACKSONVILLE — Demaree King, Maros Zeliznak and Skyelar Potter hit the hardwood for the final time inside Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the trio of Jacksonville State seniors, things didn’t go according to plan.
Darius McGhee scored 27 points, and Liberty blitzed the Gamecocks 79-55, ending any hopes JSU had over making the ASUN tournament.
“I mean obviously it’s always disappointing,” JSU coach Ray Harper said when asked about missing out on the conference tournament. “It’s the first time I’ve had this experience, so we’ll plan on not ever doing it again.
“The only thing I can say is it’ll get us an early start on next year’s recruiting class, and we need some good ones.”
With 2:02 left in the game, King and Zeliznak left Bill James Court for the final time in a Jax State uniform. Both hugged Harper before taking a seat on the bench with Potter, who fouled out with 8:05 to play.
“You always want to get those seniors out like that and give them a moment,” Harper said.
With 18:03 left in the second half, King made his second 3-pointer of the game. It was his 85th make from beyond the arc this season, breaking the school record he set last year. He canned another with 7:22 to play to up his total to 86. He finished his final home game with nine points and five rebounds.
Even after a disheartening loss, King hung around after the game to sign autographs for kids in stands.
“He’s just such a good kid,” Harper said. “He’s a good player, but he’s a better kid, and we’re going to miss him.”
Zeliznak has played more games in a Jax State uniform than anyone in program history. He ran that streak to 131 Saturday when he finished with four points and two rebounds.
“He just does things right. Whatever he does he’s going to do it the right way, whether it’s playing basketball, whether it’s in the classroom, it doesn’t matter. You’re going to look up, 10 years from now, and remember that name. He’s going to be real, real successful in whatever he does.”
Potter finished with eight points and two rebounds Saturday. The transfer from Morehead State added some much-needed offensive punch to the Gamecocks’ lineup in his lone season at JSU.
“He’s a guy that when he was going on the offensive end, man, we were a different team,” Harper said. “You know he plays hard, he’s a competitor. I wish he had more time.”
What to know
—JSU couldn’t solve McGhee, the ASUN’s leading scorer, in the first half. Everything he threw up, no matter the distance or the difficulty, seemed to splash through the net. He was 5-for-7 from the 3-point range and finished the first half with 19 of his game-high 27 points. Liberty led 45-25 at halftime.
—JSU got solid contributions from several of its big men. Monzy Jackson finished with nine points and three rebounds. Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Juwan Perdue led the Gamecocks in rebounding with seven and finished with five points.
—JSU freshman Travis Roberts was 2-for-2 from distance and finished with eight points and three rebounds. Fellow freshman JJ Platt led the team with four assists and two steals.
Who said
—Harper on what went wrong late in the first half after JSU trailed just 21-18 with 6:29 to play: “We had too many breakdowns, and, you know, McGhee got going. And, he made a couple of tough shots, now. I don’t know what more Skyelar could have done on a couple of those shots in the first half. I thought we let our emotions get the best of us a little bit in the second half. Give them credit. They’re good, and McGhee is really good.”
Next up
—JSU (11-18, 4-12 ASUN) will finish its season next week with a trip to Central Arkansas on Wednesday followed by a trip to North Alabama on Friday.