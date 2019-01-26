MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Jacksonville State men's basketball team got back on track in its final day in the Bluegrass State with a 77-71 win at Morehead State on Saturday.
Redshirt senior Detrick Mostella scored a Jacksonville State-best 19 points on a single-game-high eight baskets, while senior Jason Burnell earned his ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Head coach Ray Harper kept Jacksonville State (15-6, 7-1 OVC) in a tie for first place atop the league standings by winning his third straight and fourth out of five over Morehead State.
"Mostella came alive and made some big shots for us, and Burnell created some mismatch problems for them, as well," Harper said. "It wasn't our best defending game, but sometimes you have to find a way to win and we did that today."
Jacksonville State dominated in the lane early on, outscoring the Eagles 24-14 on the inside in the first half. Inside players Jacara Cross, Burnell and Christian Cunningham each scored six points in the period, combining for 18 of the Gamecocks' 38 points at the break.
Only three JSU points came from beyond the arc in the first with Ty Hudson connecting on one of the Gamecocks' seven attempts from long range. On the other hand, Morehead State relied on the 3-pointer for 15 of its 35 points in the half. MSU's Djimon Harris was 2-for-4 from long for all six of his points.
Morehead State stormed back in the first seven minutes of the second half to climb into a five-point lead. The Eagles' offense was sparked by two 3-pointers each from Lamontray Hicks and James Baker. With 12:22 remaining in the contest, MSU had taken a 55-50 lead. That was its first lead of more than a point since 7:16 to play in the first half.
"We didn't defend well in the second half," Harper said. "They started banging 3s, and you have to give them a lot of credit. Hicks is not a 3-point shooter, but he came out and hit two in a row, and we lost Baker on a couple."
Five proved to be the largest deficit of the period, however, as Mostella helped the Gamecocks regain the advantage with 13 points in 10 minutes. He knocked down the first of his three 3-pointers with 11:32 to play. He hit four more baskets, including two more treys, to surpass his first-half total by six.
Cunningham finished in double-digits with 12 points and came up one rebound short of a double-double.
The Gamecocks return to the court at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday to begin a weekend battle of the OVC's top teams. JSU takes on OVC co-leader Murray State at 7:15 p.m. Thursday before hosting Austin Peay, which is a game behind JSU and Murray State, on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both games are set for broadcast on ESPN+.