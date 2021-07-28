JSU men: Gamecocks to play in Bahamas tournament in November

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team has earned a bid to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, this fall.
The event will be Nov. 22-27 at the Baha Mar Convention Center and will include 19 NCAA men's and women's teams. It will include Power-Five and mid-major brackets.
According to a news release, JSU's bracket includes Charlotte, Toledo, Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Drexel, Valparaiso and the Gamecocks' opening-round opponent, Abilene Christian. The Wildcats won the Southland Conference last season before upsetting No. 3-seeded Texas in the NCAA tournament's first round. JSU and Abilene Christian have never met in basketball.
The first-round games will be Nov. 22, followed by consolation games and winners' bracket semifinals No. 23. The championship will be Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
JSU has not released its full 2021-22 schedule.