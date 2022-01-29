JSU men: Gamecocks take down East Division leader Liberty

If Jacksonville State hadn’t already proven that it was the team to beat in the ASUN Conference, they left little doubt Saturday.
The Gamecocks went on the road and took down East Division leader Liberty 77-67. It marked the 10th straight win for JSU.
The Gamecocks (15-6, 8-0 ASUN) used a 13-0 run late in the first half to create separation. Jalen Gibbs made two 3-pointers in the run and led JSU with 21 points. He made 7 of 11 shots from the field and 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Liberty (14-7, 5-1) cut its deficit down to five on four separate occasions early in the second half, but that’s as close as the Flames would get.
The Gamecocks return to Pete Mathews Coliseum next week with games against North Florida on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Jacksonville on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Four to know
—Jalen Finch finished with 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.
—Kayne Henry made 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points.
—Demaree King was 3 of 7 from long range and finished with 12 points.
—Darian Adams struggled with his shot, finishing 2 of 10 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free throw line. He helped out in other ways, however, leading the team with seven rebounds and four steals.