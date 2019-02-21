JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State didn’t lead for long against Morehead State on Thursday night, but the Gamecocks led 65-64 at the end of the game.
JSU (20-8, 12-3 OVC) was in front on the scoreboard for just 41 seconds out of the 20-minute second half, but it was those last seconds that counted.
“We were able to grind it out and find a way,” Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper said. “We needed this one, and we needed to find a way to win, and we did. We just had some guys step up and make plays.”
After Morehead State (10-18, 6-9) took a 60-54 lead with 6:10 remaining, the Eagles didn’t score again until a long 3-point heave by A.J. Hicks at the buzzer. JSU locked down defensively and scored just enough to get the victory, outscoring the Eagles 11-1 in the crucial stretch of the game.
Ty Hudson, despite shooting 1-for-11 from the field on the night, made the go-ahead free throws with 41 seconds left to put JSU up 62-61, then drained another after a Morehead miss to put JSU up by two. Jason Burnell hit two free throws with six seconds left to ensure the Hicks' buzzer bomb didn't change the outcome.
What to know
—The Gamecocks managed to get the win over Morehead State despite shooting only 34 percent from the field and 12 percent from 3-point range, while the Eagles shot 40 and 38 percent, respectively. The Gamecocks took advantage at the free throw line, making 23 of 27, while Morehead State made just 5 of 8.
—JSU’s Christian Cunningham put his mark on the defensive battle of a game. The senior forward scored 13, pulled down 13 rebounds, and swatted three Morehead State shots. Jason Burnell led JSU with 19 points and tallied 12 rebounds.
—With the win, the Gamecocks secured a 20-win season for the third year in a row. The Gamecocks finished 20-15 during their NCAA tournament run in 2016-17 and with a school Division I record 23-13 mark last season. The last time the Gamecocks won at least 20 games in three straight years was from 1989-1992, when JSU played in the ranks of Division II.
—James Baker led a balanced Morehead State scoring unit with 12. The Gamecocks held Morehead State’s leading scorer, Jordan Walker, scoreless in the first half before the sophomore broke loose for 11 in the second half.
Who said
—Harper on Cunningham’s game: “He was a man-child on both ends. He changed the game for us on the defensive end by blocking shots, he scored. He did everything, and that’s why we couldn’t take him out.”
—Cunningham on his performance: “That’s my role. I’m supposed to be a rebounder, rim protector, and get my offensive boards when I can. I just try to help my team win by doing what I can.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State will play Eastern Kentucky (12-16, 5-10) on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in their last home game of the 2018-19 season. It will be Senior Day for the Gamecocks, and the six seniors on this year’s squad will be honored before the game. Jacksonville State will hit the road for their final two games against Eastern Illinois and SIUE, their last tune-ups before the Ohio Valley Conference tournament begins.