JSU men: Gamecocks suffer yet another heartbreaking defeat

JACKSONVILLE — Different week, same result.
Heartbreak for Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team.
Skyelar Potter’s 3-pointer tied the game with 32 seconds to play, electrifying the crowd inside Pete Mathews Coliseum. The JSU faithful were left in stunned silence just a few seconds later, however, after Demond Robinson’s buzzer-beating layup went through the net, giving Kennesaw State a 54-52 win over the Gamecocks.
The anguish was evident on the faces of Jax State’s players. They’d seen the same story unfold just a week earlier at Eastern Kentucky. After Demaree King’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play gave the Gamecocks a 67-65 lead, Cooper Robb buried a last-second trey to steal a much-needed win away from Jax State.
“It’s two of our last three. Same thing, you know, last Thursday at Eastern Kentucky. Hit a three with two seconds to go to beat us,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “We’ve got to do a better job of making winning plays.”
Those two losses, in particular, hurt even more when considering the Gamecocks’ chances of making the 10-team ASUN Conference tournament. JSU remains tied with Central Arkansas for 12th place in the league standings at 3-10. Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville and North Florida each have a two game cushion over the Gamecocks at 5-8 with just five games left to play.
“We’ve had two great opportunities in the last week to get two wins, and we didn’t do it,” Harper said. “So that makes it even more difficult.”
The Gamecocks were in position to compete for the win against Kennesaw State, which remains in a tie for first place with Liberty atop the league standings at 11-2, thanks to a stellar defensive performance in the first half.
After two free throws by Chris Youngblood gave Kennesaw State a 13-12 lead, JSU made the switch from man-to-man to zone defense. It worked wonders as the Owls missed 17 straight shots and went over 11 minutes without a field goal. Kennesaw State made just 6 of 31 shots from the field and 2 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half, resulting in a 26-20 JSU lead at the break.
The Owls battled their way back in the second half and took their largest lead of the game at 47-37 with 5:04 to play.
Potter wouldn’t let JSU go away, however. He kept the Gamecocks in it until the final second, canning four 3-point baskets over the game’s final five minutes.
“He’s gotta play big for us,” Harper said. “That’s just … it just is what it is.”
What to know
—Potter, who led the Gamecocks with 28 points, was hot from the beginning of the game. He scored 11 straight JSU points early in the first half. He finished the game 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season.
—King, on the other hand, had a night to forget. He was 1-for-13 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range and committed seven turnovers. He finished with just five points but led the team with four assists.
—Monzy Jackson finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds. He did the majority of his damage in the first half, finishing with nine points and nine boards.
—Juwan Perdue and Marcellus Brigham Jr. were the only other Gamecocks to score. Perdue finished with eight points, and Brigham chipped in two points and five rebounds.
—Youngblood paced the Owls in the first half, scoring all 14 of his points in the game’s first 20 minutes.
—After going 0-for-3 in the first half, Spencer Rodgers came up big for Kennesaw State in the second, scoring all 11 of his points after the break. Every time JSU seemed poised to make a run, Rodgers was there to thwart it with a big bucket.
Who said
—Harper on Rodgers: “Rodgers, the shots he wasn’t making in the first half, he was making in the second half.”
—Harper on Brigham: “The guy that’s not going to show up in the box score that I thought played terrific was Marcellus. I mean he kept so many balls alive. He was active on both ends of the court. I thought he was really productive for us. I don’t think he scored much, but he played really well.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10) will get another shot at the Owls on Saturday when they travel to Kennesaw for a 4 p.m. tip.