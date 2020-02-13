JSU men: Gamecocks suffer another close OVC loss

Jacksonville State fell on the road Thursday night 75-74 when Tennessee Tech scored five points in the final 22 seconds.
JSU (10-16, 5-8 OVC) is in eighth place in the league standings, and six of the Gamecocks' eight conference losses have come by four or fewer points. This is the second one that came by one point.
Tennessee Tech (7-19, 4-9) is in ninth place. Only the top eight teams made the league tournament.
JSU had a 74-70 lead after Ty Hudson's jumper with 1:49 to play. The Gamecocks maintained that four-point lead and had the ball with 38 seconds left. A turnover resulted in a Tech layup by Hunter Vick to make it 74-72. Another turnover resulted in a Tech 3-pointer by Cade Crosland with seven seconds left.
JSU got a final 3-point try by De'Torrion Ware on the right wing, but contact from a Tech defender made the shot fall short at the buzzer.
Four to know
—Ware tied his career high of 26 points. He sank five 3-pointers and grabbed three rebounds.
—Jacara Cross came off the bench to score 16 points, grab a team-high nine rebounds and made two steals. Kayne Henry had 11 points and six rebounds.
—JSU outrebounded Tech 44-23 but committed 20 turnovers. The Gamecocks average 14 turnovers a game against OVC opponents, and only three league teams average more.
—JSU will visit Belmont on Saturday at 5 p.m. After that, four games remain on its league schedule, and three of them are at home.