Five days after wiping out Brescia of the NAIA by 70 points, Jacksonville State's men's basketball team had a tougher time on the road Sunday.
Virginia Commonwealth beat the Gamecocks 93-65. The Rams shot out to a 16-0 lead and sailed from there.
JSU (1-2) will play again Saturday at Purdue.
Four to know
--For JSU, 6-foot-5 junior guard Derrick Cook, 6-8 senior forward Jacara Cross, 6-1 senior guard Ty Hudson, 6-7 junior guard/forward Kayne Henry and 6-5 junior guard Elias Harden started.
--JSU's top scorers were two reserves: 5-11 junior guard Derek St. Hilaire (13 points) and 6-4 sophomore guard De'Torrion Ware (16 points). Ware made two 3-pointers, as JSU made only 4 of 19 for the day. He played 27 minutes and also led JSU in rebounding with nine.
--Cross managed 11 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes of action.
--VCU sank 38 of 66 shots, including 11 of 26 from 3-point range. On the other side, JSU made 24 of 63 from the field.