JSU men: Gamecocks stage late charge in second straight OVC win

Jacksonville State dominated the final four minutes of an 80-71 win at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Improving to 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference, JSU needed a late charge to win it. An EKU basket tied it 69-69 with 4:51 to play, but the Gamecocks scored the next nine points to take control, beginning with two foul shots from Jacara Cross with 3:52 to play. Derrick Cook followed with two more free throws, Cross added another free throw, and Cook made a layup. Cross completed the run by making two more foul shots.
JSU, which lost seven of its first nine games this season, is now 7-8. The Gamecocks will return home to play Murray State at home Thursday at 8 p.m. and Austin Peay on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Four to know
—Cross finished with a team-high 20 points off the bench. He also had four rebounds in 22 minutes of playing time.
—Cook played 37 minutes, scored 13 points and posted team highs in rebounds (eight) and assists (six).
—Kayne Henry had 14 points and four rebounds before fouling out.
—De"Torrion Ware, a 6-foot-4 junior guard and the team's leading scorer and rebounder, finisiehd with 14 points and two rebounds.