JSU men: Gamecocks snap two-game losing skid with road victory

Road, sweet road.
After dropping two straight home games, Jacksonville State roared back with an 82-70 win at UT Martin on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks took the lead for good at 15-14 with 11:42 to go on a Demaree King 3-pointer. JSU led by 12 at halftime and sailed from there.
Four to know
—Brandon Huffman and Darian Adams each had 16 points for JSU (11-7, 7-5 OVC). Huffman had a team-high eight rebounds, and Adams led JSU in assists with six.
—King finished with 11 points while sinking three shots from behind the arc.
—Jalen Finch had 11 points, five assists and a pair of steals while playing a team-high 35 minutes.
—Jeron Williams had 21 points to lead UT Martin (5-11, 3-9).