JSU men: Gamecocks shut down Kennesaw State late, win ninth straight

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team remains perfect in ASUN play. The Gamecocks knocked off Kennesaw State 70-64 inside the KSU Convocation Center on Thursday.

JSU trailed 63-60 after Jamir Moultrie nailed a 3-point basket with 4:03 to play in the second half. Kennesaw State (4-2, 9-10 ASUN) was only able to muster one made free throw after that as the Gamecocks closed the contest on a 10-1 run.

Darian Adams' 3-pointer with 3:10 to play gave JSU the lead for good. Adams made seven treys and led the Gamecocks with 22 points. He did the majority of his damage in the first half — knocking down five 3-pointers — to help JSU build a 36-31 halftime lead.

JSU (14-6, 7-0) has now won nine games in a row. The Gamecocks will travel to Lynchburg, Va., to face East Division leader Liberty (14-6, 5-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Four to know

—Demaree King was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points.

—Brandon Huffman recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

—Jalen Finch led the Gamecocks with eight assists and finished with seven points.

—Kayne Henry scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.

