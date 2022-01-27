JSU men: Gamecocks shut down Kennesaw State late, win ninth straight

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team remains perfect in ASUN play. The Gamecocks knocked off Kennesaw State 70-64 inside the KSU Convocation Center on Thursday.
JSU trailed 63-60 after Jamir Moultrie nailed a 3-point basket with 4:03 to play in the second half. Kennesaw State (4-2, 9-10 ASUN) was only able to muster one made free throw after that as the Gamecocks closed the contest on a 10-1 run.
Darian Adams' 3-pointer with 3:10 to play gave JSU the lead for good. Adams made seven treys and led the Gamecocks with 22 points. He did the majority of his damage in the first half — knocking down five 3-pointers — to help JSU build a 36-31 halftime lead.
JSU (14-6, 7-0) has now won nine games in a row. The Gamecocks will travel to Lynchburg, Va., to face East Division leader Liberty (14-6, 5-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Four to know
—Demaree King was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points.
—Brandon Huffman recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
—Jalen Finch led the Gamecocks with eight assists and finished with seven points.
—Kayne Henry scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.