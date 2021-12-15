JSU men: Gamecocks show their toughness in win over FIU

JACKSONVILLE — On a night where shots weren’t falling with great regularity, Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team grinded out a 66-59 win over future Conference USA foe Florida International at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks shot just 37 percent from the floor but managed to make enough big plays down the stretch to walk away with the win.
JSU finished 4 of 20 (20 percent) from 3-point range, but Jalen Gibbs canned two big ones late in the contest. The first came at 7:36 of the second half and the second at 4:47. Both shots extended the Gamecocks’ lead to seven points.
The Panthers (8-3) cut the deficit to 59-55 on a 3-pointer from Eric Lovett with 3:03 to play, but Kayne Henry answered with a hustle play at 1:55 that embodied the grit the Gamecocks (5-5) played with throughout the contest.
“I just thought we were tough tonight,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “I thought, mentally, we wouldn’t give in. We made some big plays, none bigger than, four-point game, we miss a shot, Kayne flies in, gets an offensive put-back. That was a huge play. And there were a lot of big plays.
“We ask a lot out of a lot of different guys, and we had some guys really step up.”
Chief among those stepping up for JSU were Juwan Perdue and Demaree King.
Perdue tied his career-high with 14 points. He was 4 of 6 from the field and made all six of his free-throw attempts.
“I just thought he was active tonight,” Harper said. “He and I had a conversation yesterday about what I expect from him, and what I expect is kinda what we got tonight. A guy that, you know, he’s all over the floor, he’s hustling, he’s our energy guy off the bench.
“When he does that, he’s good, and he makes our team much, much better.”
King started in place of Jalen Finch and played a team-high 36 minutes. He committed just one turnover and finished with seven points.
“I thought he did a great job,” Harper said.
King made a jumper with 1:21 to play to extend JSU’s lead to 63-55. The Panthers cut the deficit back to four with 12 seconds to play after a jumper from Clevon Brown and a dunk by Isaiah Banks, but the Gamecocks closed out the win by making 3 of 4 free throws.
What to know
—Gibbs led JSU with 16 points. He made 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc, while the rest of the team went 1-for-16. Gibbs and Perdue were the only Gamecocks to score in double figures.
—JSU had an outstanding night from the free-throw line, making 22 of 25 (88 percent) from the charity stripe.
—The Gamecocks had 13 offensive rebounds and finished with 18 second-chance points. Henry, Brandon Huffman and Maros Zeliznak each had three offensive boards. Henry finished with four points and four rebounds, Huffman with nine points and five boards and Zeliznak with four points and five rebounds.
—Harper praised Jay Pal’s effort on the defensive end. He led the team with three steals and finished with four points and four rebounds.
—Leading scorer Darian Adams struggled with his shot after scoring a career-high 31 points in Monday’s win over LaGrange College. Adams was 2 of 12 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range. He finished with eight points, five rebounds and a team-high three assists.
Who said
—Harper on the Gamecocks making 22 of 25 free throws: “That’s who we should be. To me, free throws are nothing more than repetition and shooting a lot of them. There’s been some games where if we’d made free throws the outcome would have been different. Instead of being in the loss column, we’d have been in the win column. It’s just good to see guys step up and make plays when we need to make plays.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks will travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face No. 6 Alabama. The game will air on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m.