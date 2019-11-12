JACKSONVILLE — If there was one play that encapsulated Jacksonville State’s 125-55 victory over NAIA opponent Brescia in the Gamecocks home opener Tuesday night, it was the final play of the first half.
Kayne Henry sprinted up the floor, launched from the center-court Gamecock logo, and banked in a 3 as the buzzer sounded. It was a night where JSU just couldn’t miss.
It hit so many shots that it shattered its previous Division I school record, eclipsing the prior mark of 112 set against Shorter in 2004. The Gamecocks hit 64 percent from the field and 15 of 26 from long range on their way to scorching into the school record books.
Henry’s last-second bank gave him 12 first-half points and JSU a 65-34 lead at the break. Elias Harden joined Henry with 12 opening-frame points, all coming on his 4-for-4 mark from behind the 3-point line. Henry and Harden led the way for JSU with 19 total points apiece, with Harden going 5-for-5 from 3 and 7-for-7 from the field. Henry added six rebounds to lead the Gamecocks.
What to know
— Maybe the most encouraging stat from JSU’s blowout victory was its turnover line. After turning the ball over 19 times in their opener against SMU and 18 against Montevallo, the Gamecocks didn’t commit a single turnover in the first half and just eight overall.
—All 12 Gamecocks that got into the game scored. Martin Roub had 18 and Maros Zeliznak had 13. Ty Hudson scored 12 after tallying just two against Montevallo and four against SMU.
—The Gamecock win gives JSU’s Ray Harper his 499th victory as a head coach. Including in his stints as coach of Division II Kentucky Wesleyan and NAIA Oklahoma City, Harper holds a 499-164 career record. Harper is 157-101 as a Division I head coach at Western Kentucky and JSU.
Who said
—Harper on limiting turnovers: “If that is our numbers going forward, we’ll be fine. Those are the type of numbers you have to have. We talk about it every day. When they did turn it over, we reminded them that this is not acceptable. This is not who we’re going to be.”
—Harper on the game: “I thought Kayne Henry was good with energy and second effort. We’ve got to continue to be better on the second and third efforts.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State (1-1) will travel to Richmond, Va., to play VCU on Sunday in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic tournament. The tournament will take JSU to Indiana to play Purdue the following Saturday before the championship rounds are held in Niceville, Fla. The Gamecocks are set to return to Pete Mathews Coliseum on Dec. 11, when they’ll welcome Troy.