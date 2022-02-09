JSU men: Gamecocks' second-half struggles lead to loss at Stetson

Jacksonville State collapsed in the second half Wednesday night, leading to a 63-57 loss to Stetson in DeLand, Fla.
The Gamecocks scored a season-low 16 points in the second half. Their previous low for points in a half came against Troy on Nov. 16, 2021, when they scored 20 in the first half.
JSU (16-8, 9-2 ASUN) made just 6 of 26 shots (23.1 percent) from the field and 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range over the game’s final 20 minutes Wednesday. Stetson (5-6, 11-13 ASUN) pulled down 12 offensive rebounds and outrebounded JSU 27-15 after halftime.
It ruined a strong first-half performance from the Gamecocks. JSU led by 17 points after a 3-pointer from Jalen Gibbs with 4:01 to play in the first half and carried a 41-29 lead into the locker room.
Despite the loss, JSU still holds a one-game lead over Bellarmine (14-11, 8-3) atop the ASUN West Division standings. The Gamecocks return to Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest against Central Arkansas.
Five to know
—Darian Adams led the Gamecocks with 19 points. On the defensive end, the senior from Montgomery finished with three steals and three blocked shots.
—Brandon Huffman posted his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
—Gibbs finished with nine points, and Jalen Finch contributed seven points and three assists.
—Kayne Henry and Demaree King combined for just six points on 2 of 11 shooting.
—Christiaan Jones and Chase Johnston led Stetson with 18 points apiece. Jones added 12 rebounds for a double-double.