JSU men: Gamecocks sail past Eastern Illinois for third straight win

Jacksonville State thrashed Eastern Illinois 76-64 at home Thursday night for its third straight win.
Don't let the final margin fool you — the Gamecocks had control of this one from the start.
Six minutes into the game, JSU led by six. The Gamecocks increased that to 14 about 10 minutes in. They led by as much as 23 in the first half before settling for a 19-point advantage at intermission at 38-19.
From there, JSU cruised, although EIU made a late run and got the advantage down to five with 1:09 to play. Jalen Finch followed with two foul shots, and Darian Adams followed with two free throws of his own and a basket to push the lead to 11.
Four to know
—JSU (13-7, 9-5 OVC) sits in fourth place and is a combined 0-5 against the league's top three teams: Belmont (14-0), Morehead State (12-2) and Eastern Kentucky (9-3).
—Adams turned in 19 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
—Kayne Henry, a senior, had 17 points as he made three from behind the 3-point arc. He added six rebounds.
—Finch had 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Amanze Ngumezi had 11 points and a pair of rebounds, while Brandon Huffman pitched in nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds. He also blocked a pair of shots.