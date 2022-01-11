JSU men: Gamecocks roar back from 20 points down to beat Lipscomb

JACKSONVILLE — In a span of 15 game minutes plus 28 seconds Tuesday, Ray Harper went from solving a 20-point Lipscomb lead to saluting Jacksonville State fans as he walked triumphantly off of Bill Jones Court.
Demaree King’s corner 3-pointer from just in front of JSU’s bench with 19 seconds left, one of nine JSU threes in the second half, gave the Gamecocks the lead for good, and their comeback turned into an 88-83 victory.
JSU (9-6) rose to 2-0 in ASUN Conference play in their first season in the league, and the comeback brought an ovation from JSU fans as JSU’s team left the court. Harper waved and said, “Thank you!”
JSU got 24 points from Darian Adams, 21 from Jalen Gbbs and overcame a 48-34 deficit at halftime. The Lipscomb lead swelled to as much as 58-38 at 15:28 of the second half, but JSU’s comeback mindset was taking shape.
“We went into the locker room and said, ‘We can’t go out like this at home,’” King said. “Guys stepped up and made big shots.”
The Gamecocks made a lot of big shots, hitting nine of 15 3-pointers in the second half after going 5-for-16 in the first.
Harper also used a key lineup change, going small with Adams at the power forward spot to give JSU’s offense more punch.
“Go with D.A. to four and play small and see what happens,” Harper said. “I thought that’s what really flipped it for us.
“They went small to try to match up with us. We went back with Kayne (Henry), and now we’ve got a bigger guy.”
The Gamecocks also adjusted on defense and held the Bisons to 41.4 percent shooting in the second half after Lipscomb shot 54.8 percent in the first.
“We did it by trapping and being more aggressive,” Adams said. “We knew they had backdoor, but we knew if we got ball pressure, they wouldn’t be able to get backdoors.
“We just locked in on D and started causing chaos.”
King’s 3-pointer from the corner came after point guard Jalen Finch drove and passed the ball out.
“They left me open in the corner,” said King, who finished with nine points. “I don’t know how they left me open in the corner like that. I guess he was helping off on the drive, expecting Finch to get into the lane, but they found me wide open in the corner.
“They expect me to shoot the ball, and that’s what I do. I have to shoot it with confidence.”
Lipscomb’s Greg Jones missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession with nine seconds left, and Adams clinched it with two free throws with seven seconds remaining
“We always try to prove ourselves at home,” Adams said. “We try to stay undefeated at home, and that was a big win for us.”
Lipscomb fell to 8-10, 1-2.
What to know
—Adams did more than score, coming two rebounds shy of a triple double. He finished with 10 assists.
—Gibbs was JSU’s biggest producer from behind the 3-point line, hitting six of nine. He was 7-for-12 overall and grabbed six rebounds.
—While Gibbs, Adams (2-for-4) and King (2-for-3) got dialed in from behind the arc, Brandon Huffman went toe to toe with Lipscomb 6-foot-9 post Ahsan Asadullah. Huffman finished with 14 points, seven boards and a key block on a Jones’ drive with 1:28 to play and JSU leading 83-81.
—Finch was no slouch from the outside, going 2-for-4 on threes. He finished with 10 points and four assists, including the big pass to King.
—Jones led six Lipscomb players in double figures with 16 points. The surprise was 6-8 forward Parker Harzen, who hit three of four from behind the 3-point arc en route to 13 points.The Bisons’ high point in the game, besides their 58-38 lead in the second half, came on a 22-2 run to take a 33-18 lead in the first half.
Who said
—Gibbs on his 6-for-9 night on 3-pointers: “When my teammates drove, I was just ready to hit the shot. Then I just tried to get downhill and get my teammates open. We played well off of one another.”
—Adams on JSU’s 14-for-31 shooting from behind the arc: “We’re a 3-point shooting team. We knew if we just kept putting them up, they’ll fall in eventually. We shoot all day every day. We just come in here and work.”
—Harper on JSU’s improvement on defense from the first half to the second: “We got too extended on some things. They got backdoors, and then we did some uncharacteristic things defensively. Our ball-screen defense got adjusted at the half, but we weren’t in sync with what we’re supposed to be doing, and they made us pay. They had some guys make shots tonight that were a little surprising to us.”
Next up
—JSU returns to action Saturday at Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m.