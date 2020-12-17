JSU men: Gamecocks ride Henry's hot hand to win in home opener

JACKSONVILLE — There’s no place like home.
Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team proved it Wednesday night with a commanding 74-50 win over Tennessee Tech in its home opener.
The victory came just three days after the Gamecocks (5-2, 2-0) were forced to fend off a late rally against the same Golden Eagles team (0-7, 0-2) in a 73-67 road win.
After opening the season with six straight games away from Pete Mathews Coliseum, a Gamecocks’ squad full of fresh faces gave its most complete performance to date, according to head coach Ray Harper.
“When you are on the road as much as we have been, it’s good to just be at home, and I thought our kids really responded tonight,” he said.
With 11 newcomers on the roster, JSU leaned on someone with plenty of Pete Mathews playing experience in the early going.
Senior Kayne Henry, one of only four Gamecocks back from last year’s team, came out on fire. After knocking down two 3-pointers within the game’s first three minutes, Henry slammed home a dunk with 15:46 to play in the first half.
After a brief stint on the bench, Henry’s heroics continued. He made three more 3-pointers over the span of four possessions. His fifth trey gave him 17 points for the game and put the Gamecocks up 29-10 with 9:25 to play in the first half.
“Home is home. It felt good to use the home rim. It felt natural,” Henry said.
Harper gave credit to guards Darian Adams and Jalen Finch for finding Henry in spots where he could knock down open shots.
“They did a great job of finding him when they saw he was the hot hand,” Harper said. “There were a couple times, Darian and Jalen, they had shots. They turned down good shots for him.”
Henry dealt with foul trouble during the second half and didn’t score the rest of the night, but his 17 points during the game’s first 11 minutes were good enough to lead the team.
What to know
—Finch made things happen for the Gamecocks on both ends of the court. He finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals.
—Georgia transfer Amanze Ngumezi had his best shooting night as a Gamecock. He made 5 of 9 shots and 2 of 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
—North Carolina transfer Brandon Huffman only played 13 minutes, but still managed to score 10 points and grab five rebounds.
—After leading the Gamecocks with 18 points in Sunday’s win over Tech, Adams finished with only two points Wednesday. He found other ways to contribute, however, finishing with a team-high six rebounds and four assists.
—JSU played great defense in the first half, as Tech made just 26.67 percent of its shots. The Gamecocks led 46-20 at the break.
Who said
—Harper on Finch: “He’s a point guard. He makes plays. He makes plays for others. He finishes well at the rim. He gets out in transition and makes things happen. He gives us a different dynamic we just haven’t had the last few years.”
—Henry on starting OVC play 2-0: “It’s great, but we just can’t take our foot off the pedal yet. There is more work to be done. We’re just going to keep working.”
—Harper on the difference between Sunday’s tight game and Wednesday’s blowout: “Defense. We took them out of everything they wanted to do offensively. We got up 15 at their place. We relaxed, got comfortable. When we got up tonight, we just kept playing and competing and building that lead, and that’s what good teams do.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks play at home again Friday when they face Georgia Southwestern. They return to conference play Dec. 30, with a home game against UT Martin.