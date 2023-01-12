JSU men: Gamecocks ride Brigham's career night to first ASUN win

JACKSONVILLE — If Thursday night’s performance was any indication, Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper is going to have a hard time keeping Marcellus Brigham Jr. on the bench moving forward.
Behind Brigham’s career-high 21-point performance, the Gamecocks picked up their first ASUN victory in five tries, knocking off North Florida 72-63 inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Brigham, a sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., entered Thursday averaging 2.3 points and 10.6 minutes per game over the season's first 17 contests. After scoring nine points in a loss to Bellarmine on Saturday, he took it a step further in his second career start.
“I’ve always had the confidence,” he said. “It was just finding that groove.”
Brigham did just that against the Ospreys.
After the Gamecocks fell behind 6-0 early, Brigham’s layup stopped the bleeding and started a 23-5 JSU run. Brigham’s jumper with 9:14 to play in the first half gave the Gamecocks their largest lead of the game at 23-11.
North Florida fought its way back into the contest, but Brigham wouldn’t go away.
After the Osprey’s took a 34-31 lead early in the second half, Brigham answered with a layup and a 3-point basket to give the Gamecocks a 36-35 advantage.
North Florida went back up 46-41 with 13:08 to play, but Brigham rattled off nine straight JSU points to keep the Gamecocks in it.
His second made 3-pointer of the game knotted the score at 50 with 8:58 to play.
JSU took the lead for good at 59-58 after a Maros Zeliznak layup. Skyelar Potter splashed home a 3-pointer the next time down before DJ Gordon’s dunk put the Gamecocks up 64-58 with 3:32 to play.
Assisting on the play — you guessed it — Brigham, who made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to close out the Ospreys.
“We wanted it just as bad as we want every game,” Brigham said. “We try to fight as hard as we can, because we hate to lose. We just knew we needed to win to get back on our feet.”
Brigham, who also had a team-high nine rebounds, finished with 17 points in the second half and was a big reason why the Gamecocks are no longer winless in ASUN play.
Harper called his performance “big.”
“They didn’t have Marcellus labeled on the scouting report properly, it didn’t look like,” Harper said.
—Potter was also big in the second half. After scoring just two points over the first 20 minutes, he was 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc after halftime. He scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and finished with four rebounds and four assists.
—Juwan Perdue gave the Gamecocks an instant spark early in the first half, stealing the ball from North Florida’s Carter Hendricksen and converting on the other end. He rattled off six straight Gamecock points and scored 10 of his 12 points in the first 20 minutes. He finished with eight rebounds.
—Peyton Daniels scored eight straight points in less than a minute for the Gamecocks. Daniels made two 3-pointers and a layup during the first-half stretch. He finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
—Demaree King was held to just three points but contributed in other ways, dishing out a team-high six assists.
—Brigham on his big night: “I’ve got to give credit to my teammates. They found me when I was open. The game just came to me thanks to my teammates.”
—Harper on getting the team’s first conference win: “It feels good. I thought our kids really competed and showed a lot of character. They keep coming to work, trying to get better, and I thought we did some good things tonight especially down the stretch.”
—Harper on his team: “They showed some character to be a team 0-4 and fight. We said there was a lot of basketball to be played. We just gotta keep getting better.”
—JSU (8-10, 1-4 ASUN) will host Jacksonville at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
