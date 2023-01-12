 Skip to main content
JSU men: Gamecocks ride Brigham's career night to first ASUN win

JSU-North Florida-bc25.jpg

JSU’s Marcellus Brigham drives to the basket against North Florida Thursday night at Pete Mathews Arena.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — If Thursday night’s performance was any indication, Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper is going to have a hard time keeping Marcellus Brigham Jr. on the bench moving forward.

Behind Brigham’s career-high 21-point performance, the Gamecocks picked up their first ASUN victory in five tries, knocking off North Florida 72-63 inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.

