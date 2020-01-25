JSU men: Gamecocks rebound thanks to Henry's rebounds

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State came into Saturday still in search of its first home Ohio Valley Conference win.
Much like forward Kayne Henry spent the day reaching out to snag seemingly-impossible boards and deposit buckets, the Gamecocks grabbed that win with a 72-51 drubbing of Morehead State.
“It’s always a team effort, but I just try to do my part to add to that contribution,” Henry said.
The wiry, energetic forward flew in for 16 boards, including four on the offensive end, helping end Morehead possessions and turn what could have been empty JSU possessions into points. The native of London, England, tallied 23 points, his JSU career-high to go along with his career mark in rebounds. The junior also had two blocks and two steals.
“He did a little bit of everything,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “Offensively he was terrific, and I thought his ability to have second and third efforts was off the charts. It’s been one of the best performances in here in a while.”
The energy Henry provided propelled JSU out to a lead quickly, with a wire-to-wire win that first reached double digits at 12-1 four minutes in. The Gamecocks ballooned that lead up to 24 by the end of the first half, never letting Morehead State back closer than 14.
That first home OVC win brings JSU back to 4-4 in league play. Two of those home losses came at the hands of Murray State and Austin Peay, who came into Saturday at 7-0 in the OVC.
All of JSU’s four conference losses have been within a margin of four points.
“We paid attention to detail today. We’d gotten away from that, and it cost us,” Harper said. “Pay attention to detail, and maybe we can flip that script in the second half.”
Four to know
—De’Torrion Ware helped out Henry on the offensive end of the floor. Ware scored 14 points, while Derek St. Hilaire added 11.
—JSU earned the win by taking care of the ball. A turnover-plagued bunch for much of the season, the Gamecocks committed 11 while forcing 18 from Morehead State. The Gamecocks turn it over 15.2 times per game on average, while forcing 13.9.
—Jordan Walker led Morehead with 22 points and seven rebounds.
—The win gave JSU its seventh in a row over Morehead State. The last JSU loss to the Eagles was a Jan. 28, 2017 defeat in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Who said
— Harper on limiting turnovers: “We’ve just got to continue to do that. We’re getting closer to getting that thing down to eight, nine. Those are the numbers you’ve got to have to win games.”
— Harper on the game: “We defended well, and we were tougher. I was proud of the guys and how hard they played, and the energy they played with today.”
What’s next
—Jacksonville State is at the halfway point of a four-game homestand at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks host Tennessee State Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before welcoming Belmont next Saturday at 4 p.m.