JSU men: Gamecocks pull away in second half to win ASUN opener

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team showed plenty of rust early but pulled away in the second half for a 65-55 win over North Alabama in the Gamecocks’ ASUN Conference opener at Flowers Hall in Florence on Saturday.
JSU (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) hadn’t played since Dec. 28 after its final non-conference game against Middle Georgia on Dec. 30 was canceled and its ASUN opener against Bellarmine on Jan. 4 was postponed.
The rust showed early as the Gamecocks turned the ball over 14 times in the first half. Despite this, JSU still led 28-24 at the break.
The game remained tight until back-to-back 3-pointers from Kayne Henry and Demaree King started an 8-0 run that gave JSU a 50-40 lead with 12:25 to play.
North Alabama (7-8, 0-2) cut its deficit to eight at 55-47 with 6:27 to play, but that’s as close as the Lions would get.
The Gamecocks return to action Tuesday when they host Lipscomb at 6 p.m.
Five to know
—Darian Adams led JSU in both scoring and rebounding. The Gamecocks’ leading scorer finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
—Henry finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. King led JSU’s bench with 10 points.
—Maros Zeliznak also made an impact off the bench. The 6-foot-11 center from Slovakia finished with seven points and six rebounds. Starting center Brandon Huffman was held scoreless and played just 11 minutes.
—Jalen Finch had a team-high three assists and three steals. He finished with nine points and five rebounds.
—North Alabama’s Daniel Ortiz scored a game-high 20 points.