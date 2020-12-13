JSU men: Gamecocks outlast winless Tennessee Tech in OVC opener

Jacksonville State opened the Ohio Valley Conference portion of its schedule with a 73-67 win at Tennessee Tech on Sunday.
Tech put together a 15-0 run late in the game to pull within one. Damaria Franklin's basket with 1:41 to play sliced JSU's lead to 62-61. But Juwan Perdue sank a layup, and the Golden Eagles never got closer than two points the rest of the way.
The two teams will play again Wednesday when JSU (4-2) hosts Tennessee Tech (0-6) at Pete Mathews Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. This will be JSU's home opener.
Five to know
—This was JSU coach Ray Harper's 700th game as a head coach and 515th victory.
—Darian Adams had 18 points and six assists to pace Jacksonville State. He played 37 minutes, while Jalen Finch (seven points, seven assists, four rebounds) played 38.
—Senior forward Brandon Huffman, a North Carolina transfer, scored a career-high 16 points in 17 minutes of playing time. He also grabbed five rebounds.
—Senior forward Kayne Henry had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
—Franklin scored 21 points to lead Tennessee Tech, while Junior Clay added 20.