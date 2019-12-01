JSU AP men

Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper has 500 wins. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team fell 63-60 to Chattanooga on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla.

JSU senior forward Jacara Cross poured in a career-high 19 points to pace the Gamecocks, who are now 2-4.

"I thought we played well today," head coach Ray Harper was quoted as saying in a JSU news release. "I saw some things today that we've been looking for. We executed pretty much the entire game, but we had some breakdowns late and gave up some 3-pointers. Other than that, I thought we were really good."

JSU will play at George Mason on Tuesday.

--Cross played a team-high 35 minutes and made 9 of 13 shots. He grabbed five rebounds and worked through having four personal fouls.

--De'torrion Ware came off the bench to grab a team-high 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of play. He scored seven points. JSU outrebounded Chattanooga 34-27.

--Ty Hudson scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and made two steals.

--Derek St. Hilaire, who had 22 points in the previous game against Chicago State, finished with four points as he struggled with fouls. He had five rebounds and two assists.

