Jason Burnell missed two foul shots in the closing seconds and Jacksonville State fell 66-64 at Tennessee-Martin on Thursday night.
The score was tied 64-64 when Burnell drew a foul with five seconds to go. JSU led 62-58 with 2:37 to play but the Gamecocks didn't make a basket the rest of the way. Ty Hudson's two free throws with 1:34 to go put JSU up 64-63, but UTM's Preston Parks answered with a 3-pointer.
Four to know
--Jacksonville State fell to 16-8, including 8-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks are in fourth place, as Belmont, Murray State and Austin Peay are all 9-2 in the league.
--Marlon Hunter scored 16 points to pace JSU. He added three rebounds and a pair of assists.
--Burnell had 12 points, five assists and a game-high 11 rebounds as the Gamecocks outrebounded UTM 38-27. Hudson added 10 points and six assists.
--Quintin Dove scored 21 points for UTM (7-15, 2-9) before fouling out. The Skyhawks are in last place in the league.