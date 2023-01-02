JSU men: Gamecocks lose second straight ASUN game

Jacksonville State couldn't find the key to unlock the basket as the Gamecocks lost 62-46 at Jacksonville University on Monday night.
A week ago after a last-minute win over Division II Georgia Southwestern, JSU coach Ray Harper said that if his men's basketball team didn't improve, it would go 0-18 in the ASUN.
The Gamecocks are 0-2 in the league and no closer to avoiding Harper's dire prediction.
Jacksonville scored the first basket and built a nine-point lead fewer than eight minutes into the game. The Dolphins slowly added to the lead the rest of the way and held a 23-point advantage late before settling for a 16-point win.
—Shooting made a difference once again for JSU, which made 35.6 percent from the field, while JU hit 50 percent. The Gamecocks made 8 of 28 from behind the 3-point arc, and Jacksonville sank 12 of 26.
—Demaree King led JSU with 13 points while making three shots from 3-point range. He played 37 minutes and committed only one turnover. No other JSU starter had more than five points.
—Monzy Jackson and Travis Roberts came off the bench to score nine points. Jackson added four rebounds.
—Skyelar Potter had a team-high five rebounds as Jacksonville won the rebounding battle 32-24.
—For Jacksonville (8-5, 1-1 ASUN), Jordan Davis had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
—Jacksonville State (7-8, 0-2) will visit Liberty on Thursday at 6 p.m. before returning home for a Saturday game against Bellarmine at 8 p.m.
