JSU men: Gamecocks land third in ASUN preseason coaches poll

Jacksonville State was picked third in the preseason ASUN Conference men's basketball coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
Liberty got nine first-place votes and landed first in the poll. The remaining first-place votes went to second-place Eastern Kentucky, fourth-place Bellarmine and seventh-place North Florida with one each.
Liberty compiled 141 points, followed by EKU with 126 and JSU with 103. The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-9 season, including 13-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference, earningn the fourth seed in the conference tournament.
JSU guard Darian Adams made the 10-player preseason All-ASUN team. A 6-foot-3 guard, he joined the team last year after transferring from Troy.
He averaged a team-high 15.7 points a game and made first-team All-OVC.
JSU will open the season Nov. 9 with a visit to Wichita State.
ASUN preseason all-conference team
*Darius McGhee, Liberty, Sr, G
*Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb, Jr, C
Dylan Penn, Bellarmine, Sr, G
Braxton Beverly, Eastern Kentucky, Sr, G
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky, Jr, G
Kevin Samuel, FGCU, Sr, C
Kevion Nolan, Jacksonville, Jr, G
Darian Adams, Jacksonville State, Sr, G
Carter Hendricksen, North Florida, Jr, F
Rob Perry, Stetson, Jr, G
ASUN preseason coaches poll
1, Liberty (9), 141
2, Eastern Kentucky (1), 126
3, Jacksonville State, 103
4, Bellarmine (1), 97
5, Lipscomb, 89
6, FGCU, 88
7, North Florida (1), 82
8, Stetson, 67
9, North Alabama, 49
10, Jacksonville, 40
11, Kennesaw State, 37
12, Central Arkansas, 17