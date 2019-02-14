After losing two straight, the Jacksonville State men's basketball team has righted itself with a pair of victories. The latest came in a 67-57 win at Tennessee Tech on Thursday.
After Tennessee Tech scored the opening basket, the Gamecocks responded with 10 straight points and never trailed again. JSU (18-8, 10-3 Ohio Valley Conference) is tied for third in the league standings. Belmont and Murray State are tied for first at 11-2, while Austin Peay is now 10-3 after losing to Murray State on Thursday.
Four to know
—Jason Burnell produced 21 points while playing 39 minutes for JSU. He added a game-high 12 rebounds and three assists. JSU held a 49-32 rebounding edge over Tech (7-19, 3-10).
—Marlon Hunter scored 20 points while sinking a pair of 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and three assists.
—JSU guard Jamall Gregory had four points but pulled down nine rebounds. He had 10 against Belmont at home for his season high.
—The Gamecocks have no more games left against OVC leaders Belmont, Murray State and Austin Peay. They have a three-game homestand against Tennessee State, Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky before facing Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road. In case a tiebreaker is needed, JSU is 2-0 against Belmont, 1-0 against Murray State and 0-1 against Austin Peay.