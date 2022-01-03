JSU men: Gamecocks' home game against Bellarmine is postponed

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team will have an unexpected night off Tuesday.
The Gamecocks' scheduled ASUN Conference opener against Bellarmine has been postponed, according to the league, and no make-up date has been announced. The issue is COVID-19 issues within the Bellarmine program.
Jax State was set to meet the Knights at home in the first meeting between the two schools. JSU's new conference opener will come on the road at rival North Alabama on Saturday night at 8.
All rescheduling of postponed games is at the discretion of the ASUN office.
According to ASUN, positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within programs has forced changes to the league men's basketball schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday. The league cautioned the new schedule is tentative and possibilities remain for future changes this week following testing protocols scheduled throughout the week for conference teams.
In addition to the JSU/Bellarmine game, other ASUN schedule changes include the postponement of the Jacksonville/Kennesaw State game. Also, Florida Gulf Coast University will now host North Florida in both teams' conference openers one day later on Wednesday.