JSU men: Gamecocks hold off South Alabama rally

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team won its second straight game Sunday afternoon in the Goldie & Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament.
After beating Florida Atlantic on Friday, the Gamecocks downed South Alabama 77-73. JSU (2-1) will play Mobile on Monday at 2 p.m. in its final game of the event.
Six to know
--JSU led by as much as 16 in the second half, but South Alabama whittled the advantage to two on Michael Flowers' 3-pointer with 1:23 to play that made it 75-73. After a JSU turnover, Flowers missed what would've been a tying 2-pointer with 34 seconds to go. After a Darian Adams missed foul shot, the Jaguars had another shot to tie, but Flowers made a turnover.
--Khalil Johnson sank two foul shots with one second to go to ice the win. Those were his only points of the game.
--Demaree King scored 24 points off the bench on eight 3-pointers. He attempted 11 and didn't take a shot in front of the arc. He played 32 minutes.
--Adams scored a team-high 17 points in 34 minutes of playing time. He added six rebounds and four assists.
--Jalen Finch played 35 minutes, scored eight points, made three steals and passed out nine assists. Juwan Perdue had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench, while playing 24 minutes.
--Flowers led South Alabama (2-1) in points (19), rebounds (six) and assists (six).