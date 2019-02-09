Jacksonville State stopped its two-game losing skid with an 81-64 win Saturday over Southeast Missouri as Marlon Hunter led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He played all 40 minutes of the win.
The win kept JSU in the Ohio Valley Conference hunt. JSU (17-8, 9-3) remained behind league leaders Belmont and Austin Peay, both of whom are 10-2 in OVC play. Murray State was 9-2 before a night game at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. SEMO (8-17, 3-9) had won two of its last four before Saturday.
Four to know
--Forward Jason Burnell didn't play and sat on the bench in street clothes. According to the JSU radio broadcast, Burnell was not injured and he sat out because of coach's decision. Burnell is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.
--Christian Cunningham helped make up for the loss of Burnell by grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds as JSU held a 45-37 rebounding advantage. He also scored six points, blocked a shot and played 34 minutes.
--Detrick Mostella had struggled lately with nine points in the last three games, but he scored 15 points against SEMO. He also made all five of his foul shots, which makes him 35 of 38 for the season. That's a percentage of 92.1, which would lead the OVC if he had enough attempts. Belmont's Nick Muszynski is the official leader with 87.1 percent.
--Jacksonville State took control of this one in the first half, leading 42-28 at halftime. Hunter paced the Gamecocks with 19 points before intermission, including a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the half. With JSU down 5-4 about four minutes into the game, Mostell made a layup, Hunter followed with two free throws, Cunningham dunked for a basket, and Hunter made a 3-pointer. That nine point stretch put the Gamecocks up 13-5, and they never trailed again.