JSU men: Gamecocks get rain delayed, believe it or not, before falling to Valparaiso

Jacksonville State finally got on the floor Monday night in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, and fell to Valparaiso 78-70.

JSU originally was set to open the tournament against Abilene Christian, but the school announced its team wouldn't participate because of COVID-19 protocols. Organizers reshuffled the bracket, and JSU wound up facing Valparaiso.

The game was delayed because of a leak in the roof after an afternoon thunderstorm, which caused a break in the action between Drexel and Tulane -- a basketball game with an interruption because of a rain delay.

JSU was set to tip off at 5:30 p.m., but that was changed to 8 p.m.

Because of the leaky roof, the main court wasn't useable, and the games were switched to a practice court. Also, the Drexel/Tulane game went into overtime, so JSU and Valparaiso didn't begin warming up until 9 p.m.

Four to know

—JSU junior Demaree King finished 7-of-11 from 3-point range and scored a season-best 23 points. That's one short of his career high.

—Brandon Huffman had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

—Darian Adams compiled 15 points and five assists before fouling out.

—The Gamecocks will not play Tuesday because of the uneven seven-team bracket. Their Wednesday opponent is to be determined.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

