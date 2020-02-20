JSU men: Gamecocks get needed win to keep pace in OVC tournament race

JACKSONVILLE — Edging toward the close of the regular season and teetering on the brink of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament bubble, every game is important for Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks picked up a 65-58 win over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night and gained some breathing room in the tournament chase.
JSU came into the game clinging to the eighth and final seed in the OVC tournament standings, but exits in a three-way tie in the sixth spot with Eastern Illinois and Morehead State.
After losing five of their last six contests, Jacksonville State (11-17, 6-9 OVC) got a needed win in the race to avoid missing the tournament for the first time in Ray Harper’s four years as coach.
“We can’t worry about that,” Harper said of the conference standings. “We just have to look at the next team on our schedule, and that will all take care of itself.”
After JSU fell into an early deficit against SEMO (7-21, 3-12 OVC), Kayne Henry scored the next 12 Gamecock points, knocking down 3-pointers, swishing free throws and putting back layups to give JSU a 16-14 lead midway through the first. Henry finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Gamecocks pushed the lead out to as much as nine before a late-half SEMO push left the JSU lead at 31-27 at the break.
Where Henry provided an offensive spark in the first, De’Torrion Ware did in the second half.
The sophomore scored 14 of his game-high 16 after the break and added 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double.
He punctuated a JSU victory with a thunderous fastbreak slam to put the Gamecocks up eight with 39 seconds left. Ware scored nine of the last 10 JSU points, including hitting five of six free throws to put the game out of reach for a fouling SEMO team.
“We practice free throws every day in practice,” Ware said. “We’ve got a lot of good free throw shooters on this team, but I was able to knock them down.”
Four to know
— JSU committed just nine turnovers while forcing 16 from SEMO. The turnover bug has bitten JSU in several games this year.
—The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Redhawks 37-28 overall and 13-5 on the offensive end for a 17-3 advantage in second-chance points.
—Jacara Cross scored 15 and rebounded seven for JSU, while Alex Caldwell led SEMO with 13.
—The win gives the Gamecocks just their second home conference win of the year. The Gamecocks came in at 1-5 in OVC games inside Pete Mathews Coliseum. JSU is 4-4 on the road in OVC play.
Who said
—Harper on turnovers: “It’s always good to see a low number in the turnover column.”
—Ware on the win: “Coming into the game, we knew we needed a win. We take it one game at a time, but that’s one down.”
What’s next
—The Gamecocks have just three games left in the regular season. JSU hosts UT Martin on Saturday before hitting the road to play Tennessee State next Thursday. The Gamecocks close out their schedule against Tennessee Tech on Feb. 29.