JSU men: Gamecocks get 'manhandled' by Tennessee State

JACKSONVILLE — Well, Jacksonville State got that turnover problem fixed.
The Gamecocks made only three in Thursday's home game against Tennessee State. Another problem cropped up, however.
In a 72-62 loss to TSU, Jacksonville State got outrebounded 53-30. It was an especially disheartening way to lose for JSU coach Ray Harper, who didn't hide his frustration after the game.
"We got manhandled," Harper said. "Bottom line. i don't know if I've ever had a team get outrebounded 53-30. That's a first."
Individually, Tennessee State got 13 rebounds from Carlos Marshall Jr., 11 from Wesley Harris and 10 from Shakem Johnson. JSU got eight from Jacara Cross and no more than five from anyone else.
"They were tougher than us," Harper said. "I watched them just take balls from us and go score. They wanted it, and they went and took it. You've got to give them credit."
Even with the rebounding issues, JSU remained close most of the way. Tennessee State grabbed the lead for good with 15:19 to play when Harris sank a jumper for a 40-38 advantage.
Even so, the Gamecocks had it down to three at 56-53 with 3:18 to play when Cross made a basket in the lane off a pass from Ty Hudson. The Tigers responded by scoring on each of their next five possessions, and after that, they closed out the win by making free throws.
The loss dropped Jacksonville State (9-13, 4-5 OVC) into a three-way tie for sixth place in the league with Eastern Illinois and Morehead State. Tennessee State (13-9, 5-4) took over fifth place.
JSU typically has played stronger in the second half of the 18-game league schedule than the first, but Harper said a "lot of things" have to be fixed first. Maybe the best part of the second-half schedule is JSU won't have to play OVC co-leaders Austin Peay and Murray State. Both are undefeated in OVC play.
"Just when you think it's fixed, it rears its ugly head," Harper said. "We get no ball movement tonight. We stand. We don't get the ball side to side. We don't make the extra pass. We took care of the ball. We didn't turn it over. Big moments when you have to have a stop or have to have a rebound, we don't get them. If you're going to win big games, you've got to do that."
Three to know
—Cross had 18 points and eight rebounds, including four offensive rebounds. Derrick Cook had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
—Tennessee State shot 62.5 percent in the second half, while JSU shot 29.7 percent in the same span.
—JSU is 1-4 at home against OVC opponents this year. The Gamecocks have home games against Belmont, Southeast Missouri, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech.
Who said
—Cook on the game: "We handled the ball well. We limited our turnovers, but they beat us on the offensive glass. That was the deciding factor."
—Cook on what the Gamecocks need to do to reverse the home-game woes: "We just got to come together and stick together as one through adversity."
What's next
—JSU is at home Saturday at 4 p.m. against Belmont (15-7, 6-3).