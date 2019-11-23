Jacksonville State lost its second straight game, as the Gamecocks fell 81-49 at Purdue on Saturday night.
This is the second of a six-game road trip for JSU. The Gamecocks (1-3) will play in Niceville, Fla., next in the Emerald Coast Classic. They'll face Chicago State on Friday and either Alabama State or Chattanooga on Saturday. After that, there's a trip to George Mason on Dec. 3 and a game at Alabama A&M on Dec. 7.
Four to know
—Against Purdue, JSU started sophomore center Maros Zeliznak (two points, five rebounds), senior guard Ty Hudson (four points), senior forward Jacara Cross (four points), junior Derek St. Hilaire (nine points) and junior Elias Harden (one point). St. Hilaire was making his first career start.
—Derrick Cook came off the bench and scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and passed out five assists in 21 minutes of work. De'Torrion Ware played 24 minutes off the bench and led JSU with 13 points. He added five rebounds. That's the third time in four games Ware has led the team in scoring.
—JSU held led twice Saturday at 1-0 and 3-2 in the opening minutes. Purdue then went on a 14-0 run to go up 16-3. Later, after JSU's Kayne Henry sank a 3-pointer to cut Purdue's lead to 25-13, the Boilermakers went on a 15-0 run. Purdue led by as much as 39 points in the second half.
—Former Hoke Bluff High standout Isaac Haas, a 7-foot-2 center, completed his Purdue career in 2018 when he averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. He now plays for Salt Lake City in the NBA G-League.