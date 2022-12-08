 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men: Gamecocks get blitzed in Utah

After a tough five-game road swing, Jacksonville State's men's basketball team will get to play at home Wednesday.

The Gamecocks won two of the five road games, including Thursday night's 99-58 loss at Utah.

JSU-Elon BC127.jpg

JSU head coach Ray Harper and his team are 4-5.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.