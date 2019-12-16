JSU men: Gamecocks get back on track with blowout of Evansville

JACKSONVILLE — It was “Christmas with the Gamecocks” at Monday night’s game, and those Gamecocks got two much-needed Christmas gifts: a win and some confidence.
Jacksonville State snapped a four-game losing skid with a decisive 85-59 victory over Evansville, cashing in a win as kids in attendance were selected to receive gifts throughout the night.
“The last four games were all right there right within our grasp, and we just couldn’t close it,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “I think anytime you can get over the hump and get a win, no matter who you’re playing, but especially a team like this, it’s great. Hopefully our guys understand we’ve got a chance to be a good basketball team.”
The Gamecocks (3-7) got their gift with an all-around performance, shooting 55 percent to a 40 percent clip from the Purple Aces. The Gamecocks used a hot-shooting night to turn a small lead into a 24-point command by halftime.
Evansville cut the lead to as little as 16 in the second half, but a stifling JSU attack quickly ballooned the lead back up out of reach.
The dominant JSU win comes against no slouch. Evansville defeated Kentucky, then top-ranked, 67-64 at the Wildcats’ Rupp Arena in November. The Purple Aces came into the game at 8-3 on the year.
“It feels great getting back on the right track. We’ve lost a couple that we shouldn’t have,” JSU’s Jacara Cross said. “It really lets us know how good of a team we can be if we all play together,”
JSU earned some much-needed momentum as the beginning of OVC play approaches. The Gamecocks have three games remaining before beginning their conference slate.
Cross led JSU with 16 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots.
“He scores the ball for us,” Harper said. “We need him to be that guy every night.”
Four to know
—The Gamecocks held Evansville to just 23 points on 32 percent shooting in the first half. The Purple Aces averaged 79.8 points a game before facing JSU.
—Derrick Cook scored 11 behind Cross for JSU. Elias Harden, Martin Roub, Derek St. Hilaire, Marek Welsch and De’Torrion Ware each scored nine. Ware also led JSU with 11 rebounds, a career-high. Evansville’s Sam Cunliffe led the Purple Aces with 11 points.
—The Gamecocks nailed 11 of their 22 3-point shots while holding Evansville to just 5-for-24 from behind the arc. JSU out-rebounded the Purple Aces 39-26.
—JSU turned the ball over just four times in the first half while building their lead. The Gamecocks committed 15 turnovers overall, while forcing 18 Evansville mistakes, outscoring the Purple Aces 23-13 off turnovers.
Who said
—Harper on the game: “I thought we were good defensively, especially in the first half. We didn’t have many breakdowns, and we didn’t have turnovers.”
—Harper on 3-point shooting: “We’ve got good shooters, and as long as they’re taking good shots in rhythm, they’ve got to let it go."
What's next
—Jacksonville State will conclude a three-game home stand Wednesday, when the Gamecocks host Delaware State. JSU hits the road to face SEC-foe Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday.