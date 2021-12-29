JSU men: Gamecocks' game against Middle Georgia State is canceled

JACKSONVILLE -- The Jacksonville State men basketball game against Middle Georgia State on Thursday has been canceled and will not be made up.
The Gamecocks were scheduled to meet the Knights at 3:00 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday in the first game of a JSU men's and women's doubleheader. That game has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Middle Georgia program.
The cancelation brings an end to Jax State's non-conference portion of the schedule. JSU (7-6) will be back in action Jan. 4, hosting Bellarmine (6-8) in a first-ever meeting. This will kick off ASUN Conference play.
The Gamecocks women will still play the second game of Thursday's scheduled doubleheader, hosting Chattanooga at 5:15 p.m.