JSU men: Gamecocks finish Bahamas trip with a win

Ray Harper got his 100th win at Jacksonville State as the Gamecocks' men's basketball team beat Drexel 72-64 on Wednesday to close out the Baha Mar Hoops Classic.
JSU is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Baha Mar tournament, which took place in Nassau, Bahamas. This was the Gamecocks' only game of the event on the main court at the Baha Mar Resort. A leaky roof resulted in Monday's opener being moved to the practice facility.
Demaree King paced JSU with 16 points. He had 23 points in Monday's loss to Valparaiso.
Five to know
—Harper is in his sixth year at JSU and has a 100-68 record. For his career, he is 529-192.
—Jalen Gibbs had 16 points to tie King for team-high honors. He sank four 3-pointers in five attempts.
—Darian Adams scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds for JSU, while passing out three assists and making two steals.
—Brandon Huffman had 10 points and five rebounds.
—Kayne Henry had seven points and a team-high six rebounds.