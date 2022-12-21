 Skip to main content
JSU men: Gamecocks fight back in second half before falling at South Alabama

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team showed plenty of fight in the second half but ultimately fell short at South Alabama, 71-66, on Wednesday afternoon.

A Tyrell Jones jumper in the paint with 50 seconds to play gave the Jaguars a 67-66 lead, and the Gamecocks were held scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.