JSU men: Gamecocks fall on the road, face Tennessee Tech at home next

Jacksonville State fell 65-55 at Tennessee State in men's basketball Thursday, and the Gamecocks likely will need a win in their regular-season finale Saturday to clinch an OVC tournament berth.
JSU fell to 12-18, including 7-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks are tied with Morehead State in seventh place. They're just ahead of ninth-place Tennessee Tech (9-21, 6-11), which will visit JSU on Saturday. Tech already has beaten JSU once this year, and another win would give the Eagles the edge in the tiebreaker for the conference tournament.
Only the top eight make the OVC tournament.
Four to know
—Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace JSU. He has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games and averages 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.
—Jacara Cross had 12 points and three rebounds.
—Elias Harden had nine points and a pair of rebounds. JSU had only five assists, including two each from Derek St. Hilaire and Derrick Cook.
—Jacksonville State committed 11 turnovers while forcing Tennessee State to make 22. The Gamecocks made only 2 of 16 from behind the 3-point arc, while TSU sank 8 of 19.