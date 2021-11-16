JSU men: Gamecocks fall in triple overtime

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team could only muster two points in the third overtime period and fell to Troy 69-65 on Tuesday.
Demaree King tied the game at 65-65 with a layup with 2:42 left, but the Gamecocks were held scoreless the remainder of the overtime period.
Efe Odigie’s dunk put the Trojans ahead 65-67 with 2:11 to play, and two free throws from Zay Williams set the final score.
The Gamecocks (1-2) will play Abilene Christian on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Baha Mar Hoops event in Nassau, Bahamas.
Five to know
—Jalen Finch led the Gamecocks with 20 points. He grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals.
—Darian Adams scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.
—Kayne Henry led the Gamecocks with 10 rebounds. He scored three points and led the team with four steals.
—King scored 12 points off the bench.
—Maros Zeliznak scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.