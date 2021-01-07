JSU men: Gamecocks fall in overtime for first OVC defeat

Jacksonville State suffered its first Ohio Valley Conference loss of the season with a 69-66 overtime defeat Thursday at Eastern Kentucky.
At the start of the extra period, JSU's Jalen Finch hit a jump shot, and Darian Adams followed with two free throws for a four-point lead. From there, Eastern Kentucky scored the next seven points to grab the win.
Adams hit two tying baskets near the end of regulation to tie the game. The first made it 60-60 with 1:05 to play, and the second made it 62-62 with six seconds left.
Four to know
—Brandon Huffman led JSU (7-3, 3-1) with 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots. All three figures led the team.
—Juwan Perdue added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
—Finch had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Adams added 10 points and four rebounds, but he committed seven turnovers.
—Tre King led Eastern Kentucky (10-2, 4-1) with 16 points, while Wendell Green had 15 points, including four in overtime.