JSU men: Gamecocks fall at Stetson for third straight defeat

Jacksonville State suffered through a slow start and couldn't catch up in an 87-81 men's basketball loss at Stetson on Saturday afternoon.
Stetson (11-8, 6-2 ASUN) made the first basket and never trailed. The Hatters built a 28-7 lead with 12:37 left in the first half and cruised from there.
JSU (8-13, 1-7) has lost three straight and remains in last place in the 14-team ASUN Conference standings. Only the top 10 advance to the league's postseason tournament.
JSU guard Peyton Daniels scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to pace the Gamecocks. He previously had 19 against Northern Colorado.
—Demaree King played 39 minutes and produced 19 points and three assists. He sank five 3-pointers.
—Juwan Perdue and Amanze Ngumezi each had 15 and four rebounds.
—Marcellus Bingham had only three points but had team-highs in rebounds (six) and assists (five).
—JSU shot 51.9 percent from the field but allowed Stetson to make 51 percent. The Hatters also made 24 of 29 foul shots, while the Gamecocks made 14 of 24.
—The Gamecocks will return home Thursday and face Lipscomb at 8 p.m. Red Panda, who performs with plates and a tall unicycle, will have a halftime show. The JSU women will play Thursday at 5:45 p.m. against Central Arkansas.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.