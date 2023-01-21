 Skip to main content
JSU men: Gamecocks fall at Stetson for third straight defeat

Jacksonville State Jax State logo

Jacksonville State University's new 'Jax State' logo.

 Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State suffered through a slow start and couldn't catch up in an 87-81 men's basketball loss at Stetson on Saturday afternoon.

Stetson (11-8, 6-2 ASUN) made the first basket and never trailed. The Hatters built a 28-7 lead with 12:37 left in the first half and cruised from there.

Mark Edwards