Jacksonville State had a four-point lead in overtime but fell 67-62 to Alabama A&M in men's basketball in Huntsville on Saturday afternoon.
De'Torrion Ware made a layup with 1:44 to play for a 61-57 lead, but A&M responded with a 3-pointer by Brandon Miller and a 2-pointer by Brandon Houston and never trailed again.
JSU (2-6) put the game into overtime when Kayne Henry sank a layup before the buzzer at the end of overtime. That tied it 52-52, and A&M outscored JSU 15-10 in the extra period.
Four to know
—Henry played 28 minutes off the bench and had a team-high 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
—Jacara Cross finished with 13 points in 31 minutes of action, while grabbing five rebounds.
—Elias Harden had 11 points, while Derrick Cook played a team-high 41 minutes, scored four points and passed out six assists.
—JSU closed out its six-game road trip with one win and five losses. A&M is now 2-5, with a win previously over Troy, which visits the Gamecocks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.