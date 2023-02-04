 Skip to main content
JSU men: Gamecocks fall again, face Kennesaw State next

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team lost for the 11th time this season in 12 road games Saturday as the Gamecocks fell at Bellarmine 71-64.

JSU (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) are mired in a tie for 12th place with Central Arkansas. Only the top 10 out of the league's 14 teams make the ASUN postseason tournament, and three of JSU's remaining six regular-season games are against conference co-leaders Liberty and Kennesaw State.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.