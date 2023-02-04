JSU men: Gamecocks fall again, face Kennesaw State next

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team lost for the 11th time this season in 12 road games Saturday as the Gamecocks fell at Bellarmine 71-64.
JSU (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) are mired in a tie for 12th place with Central Arkansas. Only the top 10 out of the league's 14 teams make the ASUN postseason tournament, and three of JSU's remaining six regular-season games are against conference co-leaders Liberty and Kennesaw State.
JSU tied Bellarmine (11-14, 6-6) at 37-37 with 13:26 to go on a Skyelar Potter free throw. Bellarmine responded with a Ben Johnson 3-pointer, and the Knights never trailed again.
Bellarmine built its lead to as much as 17 points at 65-48 with 4:12 to play.
Marcellus Brigham Jr. had 16 points and three rebounds. He was 6 of 12 from the field and made all four of his foul shots.
Since moving into the starting lineup nine games ago, he has averaged 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.
—Potter had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds. He played 39 minutes. This is the seventh time this season he has played at least 36 minutes.
—Juwan Purdue had eight points, and Demaree King added seven points and five assists.
—Johnson finished with 23 points to pace Bellarmine. He sank seven baskets, and all seven were 3-pointers.
—In yet another quirk of the ASUN schedule, JSU will host Kennesaw State (18-6, 10-1) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then visit Kennesaw State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
