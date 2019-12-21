JSU men: Gamecocks fall 75-53 at No. 21 Tennessee

Jacksonville State's two-game win streak ended with a 75-53 loss at No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
JSU (4-8) trailed only 50-41 after Jacara Cross made a pair of foul shots with 11:20 to play, but the Vols reeled off 10 straight points to maintain a comfortable lead for the rest of the day.
Tennessee (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. JSU will play again Dec. 28 at home against Carver College at 4 p.m.
Five to know
—Cross finished with nine points and five rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Cross came off the bench after making eight starts in 11 games this season. The starters included Ty Hudson, Kayne Henry, Elias Harden, Martin Roub and Derrick Cook.
—Hudson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, led JSU with 11 points, three assists and a pair of rebounds. He played a team-high 31 minutes. His start was his 11th in 11 games.
—Henry managed six points, a team-high 10 rebounds and four assists.
—Tennessee's Rick Barnes earned his 700th career win with the victory. JSU's Ray Harper has 502 wins, including 71 with the Gamecocks.
—Jordan Bowden had 19 points to lead the Vols, while Lamonte Turner had 11 assists to go with eight points.