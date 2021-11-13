JSU men: Gamecocks earn first win behind veteran starting five

JACKSONVILLE — Behind the strength of its veteran starting lineup, Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team scored its first win of the season Saturday, defeating Alabama A&M 70-47 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Gamecocks’ starting five consists of four seniors and one junior. They came out of the gates flying against the Bulldogs.
Senior Kayne Henry opened the contest with an emphatic slam dunk off an assist from senior Darian Adams.
The next time down the court, Adams nailed a 3-pointer.
A dunk from senior Brandon Huffman followed by a layup from junior Jalen Finch forced Alabama A&M to take a timeout with 16:55 remaining in the first half, but the damage was already done. JSU led 9-0, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Bulldogs closed the gap to 23-18 after a bucket from Garrett Hicks with 8:25 to play in the half, but the Gamecocks reasserted their dominance from that point on.
A 3-pointer from senior Jalen Gibbs, a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s and the newest member of JSU’s starting five, started a 19-0 run that extended all the way into the second half.
Gibbs, who struggled with his shot in Tuesday’s loss to Wichita State, nailed five 3-pointers Saturday and led the team with 15 points.
Gibbs, who also grabbed seven rebounds, said his job is “to bring intensity on defense.” If his shots are falling, that’s just icing on the cake.
When asked if he considers himself a defensive-minded player first, he said, “For sure, for sure, for sure,” before adding with a laugh, “But I definitely want my shot to go down.”
What to know
—Huffman recorded his first double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
—Adams finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.
—Henry scored 12 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out two assists.
—Finch had nine points and six assists.
—Caleb Byrd scored six points off the bench. Juwan Perdue chipped in with three points and four rebounds.
—Alabama A&M had an 18.8 field-goal percentage in the first half as the Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to 18 first-half points.
Who said
—Gibbs on finding his shooting stroke after struggling against Wichita State: “I just got back in the gym, you know, got the shots up, shooting shots I know I can make. So it was good to see them go in tonight.”
—Gibbs on how he’s meshing with the other members of the starting five: “I just want to bring intensity on defense. If I can do that, I know I’m doing my job.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (1-1) will travel to Troy on Tuesday to face the Trojans. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.